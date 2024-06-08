Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israeli army to be added to UN child harm list
Human Rights Watch, Amnesty applaud inclusion of Israeli army in UN report on children harmed in armed conflict.
- UN to add Israeli army to blacklist of those who harm children in conflict, as more than 15,500 children killed in Gaza since October 7, a move human rights leaders say is “thoroughly justified”. The report will be released June 18.
- Human Rights Watch said Israel’s inclusion on the “list of shame” of violators of the rights of children in armed conflict is “a thoroughly justified step” by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. “It should not have taken 15,000 children killed in Gaza for Israel to be on this shameful list,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard.