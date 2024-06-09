Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Nightmare’ as hospitals cope with Nuseirat dead
At least 210 killed, 400 wounded in Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, with many women and children among the victims.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza’s Government Media Office says the “Israeli massacre” at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed 210 Palestinians and wounded more than 400.
- Doctors Without Borders (MSF) says Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza is a “nightmare”, treating an “overwhelming number of severely injured patients, many of whom are women and children”, after the Israeli attack on Nuseirat.