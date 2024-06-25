Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Leaked report warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger
Leaked report on hunger in Gaza says 495,000 face highest level of starvation as Israeli forces again kill people seeking humanitarian aid.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- A high risk of famine remains in Gaza as more than 495,000 Palestinians are experiencing “catastrophic” food shortages, a draft of a new report by UN and humanitarian agencies says.
- At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack while waiting for aid supplies in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, medics report.