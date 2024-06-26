Live updates,

Israel war on Gaza live: Palestinians experiencing ‘subhuman’ conditions

Aid group says Palestinians can no longer endure ‘subhuman conditions’ in Gaza as Israeli forces continue to target civilians.

a man tries to reach a child under concrete slab at night
A man tries to reach a child trapped under concrete in a home destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza on Tuesday [Khalit Alkahlut/Anadolu Images]
By Lyndal Rowlands and Alastair McCready
Published On 26 Jun 2024
  • Israeli strikes hit a crowded evacuation centre in Gaza City and a camp for displaced people in Khan Younis, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports.
  • Three people were killed and rescue workers are searching for survivors buried under the rubble of a home destroyed by an Israeli strike in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya, the Wafa news agency reports.