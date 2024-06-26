Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Palestinians experiencing ‘subhuman’ conditions
Aid group says Palestinians can no longer endure ‘subhuman conditions’ in Gaza as Israeli forces continue to target civilians.
- Israeli strikes hit a crowded evacuation centre in Gaza City and a camp for displaced people in Khan Younis, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports.
- Three people were killed and rescue workers are searching for survivors buried under the rubble of a home destroyed by an Israeli strike in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya, the Wafa news agency reports.