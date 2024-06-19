Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Fate of hundreds of Gaza health workers unknown
Gaza officials demand release of 310 medical workers in Israeli prisons amid reports prominent Palestinian doctor was killed in detention in November.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza officials demand Israel release 310 health workers who have been “subjected to torture” and call for an international investigation “to reveal the fate” of dozens of Palestinian health personnel whom it says Israeli forces have “kidnapped” from Gaza’s health facilities.
- The call comes amid reports that Dr Iyad al-Rantisi, 53, the head of the women’s section of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza’s city of Beit Lahiya, died during interrogation in an Israeli prison in November.