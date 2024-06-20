Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza live: Israeli tanks, planes, drones strike western Rafah
UNRWA estimates just 65,000 people remain in Rafah as Israeli tanks, warplanes, drones strike city’s western neighbourhoods.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli tanks and drones push into Rafah’s western neighbourhoods as an attack on people waiting for aid trucks killed at least nine Palestinians and injured 30 near the Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) border crossing in Rafah, southern Gaza.
- The UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) estimates just 65,000 people remain in Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had been seeking shelter before fleeing the Israeli military’s advance on the southern city.