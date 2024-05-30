Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: No safe shelter as dozens killed in Rafah
Israeli attacks kill at least 37 Palestinians, mostly civilians sheltering in tents, as the Rafah ground invasion meets fierce resistance from armed groups.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Fierce street fighting and Israeli bombardment continue in Rafah a day after tanks rolled into the centre of the southern Gaza city sheltering hundreds of thousands of civilians. Israeli strikes kill at least 37 Palestinians, most in tents.
- Israel’s military says it seized control of the entire length of Gaza’s border with Egypt – known as the Philadelphi Corridor – signalling it has deepened its ground invasion despite international condemnation.