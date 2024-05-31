Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Unrelenting nightmare’ for weary Palestinians
After ignoring the UN’s top court, demands for sanctions and arms embargoes on Israel grow as outrage over deadly Rafah attack reverberates worldwide.
- “Decisive international action” – including sanctions and an arms embargo – must be imposed on Israel over its widely condemned assault on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, dozens of UN experts demand.
- Israel’s attack on Rafah is not a “major operation”, the US State Department says, even though thousands of troops are in the area, dozens of Palestinians have been killed, and one million people displaced.