Israel’s war on Gaza live: Tent cities attacked as tanks roll into Rafah

Israeli army tanks move into the centre of Rafah city, the clearest signal yet that Israel’s full-scale invasion of the southernmost city is now under way.

Smoke billows after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
By Zaheena Rasheed and Alastair Mccready
Published On 29 May 2024
  • Israeli forces shelled a tent camp in a designated “safe zone” west of Rafah and killed at least 21 people, including 13 women and girls, in the latest mass killing of Palestinian civilians.
  • The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting over Israel’s ground invasion of Rafah as Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised the state of Palestine.