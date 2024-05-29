Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Tent cities attacked as tanks roll into Rafah
Israeli army tanks move into the centre of Rafah city, the clearest signal yet that Israel’s full-scale invasion of the southernmost city is now under way.
- Israeli forces shelled a tent camp in a designated “safe zone” west of Rafah and killed at least 21 people, including 13 women and girls, in the latest mass killing of Palestinian civilians.
- The UN Security Council convened an emergency meeting over Israel’s ground invasion of Rafah as Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised the state of Palestine.