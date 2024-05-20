Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Al-Awda Hospital runs out of drinking water
MSF says water ran out after 34 people injured in Israeli strike admitted to hospital, which is ‘surrounded by tanks’.
- Fierce fighting continues in northern Gaza, with Israeli jet, helicopter and artillery attacks reported on the Jabalia refugee camp as Doctors Without Borders warns that al-Awda Hospital in the area has completely run out of drinking water.
- Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi calls for an international probe into “war crimes” committed during Israel’s war on Gaza. Safadi’s tough words come after Israel killed 31 people in Nuseirat refugee camp amid intensified air and ground attacks across Gaza.