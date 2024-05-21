Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: 40% of Gaza population displaced in two weeks

Israel continues forced evacuations in Gaza as world awaits ICC decision on request for Netanyahu, Gallant arrest.

An injured Palestinian boy stands next to the rubble of a family house that was hit overnight in Israeli bombardment in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah in southern Gaza on May 20, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. - Israeli troops have moved in on the Gaza Strip's far-southern city of Rafah, which the army describes as the last Hamas stronghold and where the United States says 800,000 civilians have been newly displaced by the fighting. (Photo by AFP)
By Alastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 21 May 2024
  • The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has said he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders.
  • The UN’s humanitarian office says that 40 percent of Gaza’s population, or more than 900,000 people, have been internally and forcibly displaced in the last two weeks amid Israel’s military operations in the north and south of the Palestinian territory.