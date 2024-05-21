Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: 40% of Gaza population displaced in two weeks
Israel continues forced evacuations in Gaza as world awaits ICC decision on request for Netanyahu, Gallant arrest.
- The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor has said he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders.
- The UN’s humanitarian office says that 40 percent of Gaza’s population, or more than 900,000 people, have been internally and forcibly displaced in the last two weeks amid Israel’s military operations in the north and south of the Palestinian territory.