Israel’s war on Gaza live: US veto at UN ‘unfair, unethical’ – PA president
The Palestinian presidency’s condemnation comes after US was the lone vote against UN membership for Palestine.
- The US again exercised its veto power in the UN Security Council to block Palestine’s widely supported bid for full UN membership, a move the Palestinian presidency says is “unfair, unethical and unjustifiable”.
- At least four people have been killed in an Israeli jet fighter attack on the Shati refugee camp, also known as Beach camp, west of Gaza City, Palestine’s Wafa news agency reports.