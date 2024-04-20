Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israelis continue intense raid on Nur Shams camp
Teenager among 5 killed in ongoing Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces continue to raid Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem for a second day, killing at least five people, including a teenager, and causing “worst destruction in decades”, according to Al Jazeera correspondent.
- At least eight people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on residential homes in southern Gaza’s Rafah area, the Wafa news agency reports.