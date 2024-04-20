Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Israelis continue intense raid on Nur Shams camp

Teenager among 5 killed in ongoing Israeli military raid on Nur Shams refugee camp in occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem.

An Israeli military vehicle drives in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, April 19, 2024. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Ted Regencia
Published On 20 Apr 2024
  • Israeli forces continue to raid Nur Shams refugee camp in the occupied West Bank’s Tulkarem for a second day, killing at least five people, including a teenager, and causing “worst destruction in decades”, according to Al Jazeera correspondent.
  • At least eight people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on residential homes in southern Gaza’s Rafah area, the Wafa news agency reports.