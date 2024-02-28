Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Thousands could die in days as Israel blocks aid
Aid groups are being ‘systemically denied access’, says the UN as Gaza’s Health Ministry warns children are dying from dehydration.
- UN humanitarian agency says humanitarian organisations “systemically denied access” to Gaza and that humanitarian aid convoys are coming under fire.
- A senior UN humanitarian aid official has said that one-quarter of Gaza’s population – estimated to be at least 576,000 people – is a step away from famine.