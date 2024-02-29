Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: ‘Mass killing of children in slow motion’: NGO
Six more children die from dehydration and starvation after Israel destroys and blocks food sources in northern Gaza.
- “What we are witnessing in Gaza right now is the mass killing of children in slow motion,” says Alexandra Saieh, head of humanitarian policy and advocacy at Save the Children International.
- The Gaza Health Ministry says six children died in north Gaza from dehydration and malnutrition at Kamal Adwan and al-Shifa hospitals, while others are in critical condition.