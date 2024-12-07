Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza refugee camp, hospital area
Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp kill at least 22 people, mostly women and children, as 29 reported killed in vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- More than 20 people, including six children and five women, have been killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reports.
- Gaza’s civil defence agency said the Indonesian Hospital came under Israeli attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya where at least 29 people were reported killed in a series of air strikes near the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital.