LIVE: Dozens killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza refugee camp, hospital area

Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp kill at least 22 people, mostly women and children, as 29 reported killed in vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital.

DEIR AL-BALAH, GAZA - DECEMBER 6: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image depicts graphic content) A Palestinian child injured in an Israeli attack on residential areas in the Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza receives treatment at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on December 06, 2024 in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. The attack resulted in casualties, including deaths and injuries. Photojournalist:Ashraf Amra
By Alastair McCready
Published On 7 Dec 2024
  • More than 20 people, including six children and five women, have been killed in Israeli strikes on central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp, the Wafa news agency reports.
  • Gaza’s civil defence agency said the Indonesian Hospital came under Israeli attack in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahiya where at least 29 people were reported killed in a series of air strikes near the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital.