Live updatesLive updates,
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin delivers annual address
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual marathon news conference and call-in show.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his marathon news conference and call-in show, an annual event he has used to reinforce his authority and demonstrate sweeping control of the country’s political scene.
- Putin says he does not know “when” Russia will regain control of the Kursk region, where fighting is ongoing after Ukrainian forces moved in earlier this year.