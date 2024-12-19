Live updates,

Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin delivers annual address

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual marathon news conference and call-in show.

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow on December 19, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow on December 19, 2024 [Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
By Alice Speri
Published On 19 Dec 2024
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin holds his marathon news conference and call-in show, an annual event he has used to reinforce his authority and demonstrate sweeping control of the country’s political scene.
  • Putin says he does not know “when” Russia will regain control of the Kursk region, where fighting is ongoing after Ukrainian forces moved in earlier this year.