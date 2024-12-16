Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 69 in Gaza, plans to expand settlements in Golan Heights
Israel’s military bombs school-turned-shelters in Gaza as its government announces plans to expand settlements in occupied Syrian territory.
- Israeli forces killed at least 69 people in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including in four attacks targeting schools where displaced Palestinians were sheltering, medics say.
- The victims included Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh, two other Palestinian journalists and five members of the Palestinian Civil Defence.