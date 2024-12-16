Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 69 in Gaza, plans to expand settlements in Golan Heights

Israel’s military bombs school-turned-shelters in Gaza as its government announces plans to expand settlements in occupied Syrian territory.

two women sit on a bench crying with a small child near bodies lying on the floor wrapped in white cloth and people praying
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 16 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces killed at least 69 people in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, including in four attacks targeting schools where displaced Palestinians were sheltering, medics say.
  • The victims included Al Jazeera cameraman Ahmed Al-Louh, two other Palestinian journalists and five members of the Palestinian Civil Defence.