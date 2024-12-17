Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel again targets Kamal Adwan Hospital as Gaza toll passes 45,000
Victims include a grandfather who touched millions around the world as he mourned his granddaughter, calling her ‘soul of my soul’.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, firing at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north and killing two people in Beit Lahiya, four in the Shati refugee camp and five others in Gaza City.
- The victims of Israel’s bombings included Khaled Nabhan, a grandfather in Gaza who touched millions around the world after he was filmed mourning his slain granddaughter, calling her the “soul of my soul”.