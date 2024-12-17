Live updates,

LIVE: Israel again targets Kamal Adwan Hospital as Gaza toll passes 45,000

Victims include a grandfather who touched millions around the world as he mourned his granddaughter, calling her ‘soul of my soul’.

Mourners react next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 16, 2024 [Mohammed Salem/ Reuters]
By Alastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 17 Dec 2024
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Gaza, firing at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north and killing two people in Beit Lahiya, four in the Shati refugee camp and five others in Gaza City.
  • The victims of Israel’s bombings included Khaled Nabhan, a grandfather in Gaza who touched millions around the world after he was filmed mourning his slain granddaughter, calling her the “soul of my soul”.