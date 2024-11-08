Live updates,

US election live: Trump begins transition as Dems say House is within grasp

Vote counts still trickling in in down-ballot races as Trump makes first major appointment in chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Donald Trump has named campaign manager Susie Wiles to a post often referred to as the second most powerful in Washington, DC - White House chief of staff [Carlos Barria/Reuters]
By Alice Speri
Published On 8 Nov 2024
  • US President-elect Donald Trump is on track to win the popular vote with provisional counts showing him ahead of his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, by nearly 5 million votes.
  • In his first major appointment, Trump has named his campaign manager, Susie Wiles, as his White House chief of staff.