LIVE: Israeli forces kill 111 in Gaza as Pope calls for genocide inquiry
Pope Francis calls for Gaza genocide allegations to be examined as Israel continues to bombard Gaza, Lebanon.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed at least 111 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, medical sources say, as Pope Francis called for an investigation into allegations of genocide.
- Israel continues to pound Lebanon after assassinating Hezbollah’s top media relations officer, Mohammad Afif, in an air raid on central Beirut.