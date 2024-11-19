Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as Netanyahu downplays ceasefire deal
Israeli prime minister pledges to continue military operations against Hezbollah even if a truce is reached amid attacks on Beirut, Tel Aviv.
- Israeli forces continue to pound Lebanon, killing at least five people in central Beirut, as a Hezbollah missile wounds at least six people in Israel’s Tel Aviv.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to continue to “systematically operate” against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached, as US envoy Amos Hochstein travels to Beirut for truce talks.