Live updates,

LIVE: Israel, Hezbollah trade fire as Netanyahu downplays ceasefire deal

Israeli prime minister pledges to continue military operations against Hezbollah even if a truce is reached amid attacks on Beirut, Tel Aviv.

firefighters stand near a burning power pole at night
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal RowlandsAlastair McCready and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 19 Nov 2024
  • Israeli forces continue to pound Lebanon, killing at least five people in central Beirut, as a Hezbollah missile wounds at least six people in Israel’s Tel Aviv.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to continue to “systematically operate” against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire deal is reached, as US envoy Amos Hochstein travels to Beirut for truce talks.