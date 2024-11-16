Live updates,

LIVE: WHO chief slams Israel’s killing of 12 paramedics in Lebanon strike

UN’s World Health Organization chief said attacks on healthcare ‘becoming the new normal’, denounces Israel’s killing of Lebanese paramedics.

Firefighters douse the flames as rescuers gather in front of a building hit in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on November 15, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hezbollah. (Photo by Bilal KASHMAR / AFP)
By Alastair McCready and Royce Kurmelovs
Published On 16 Nov 2024
  • The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has deplored the Israeli strike on a Lebanese civil defence centre where “at least 12 paramedics were killed”, saying such attacks “are becoming the new normal”.
  • Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said that Israeli attacks killed 59 people and wounded another 182 across the country over the previous 24-hour reporting period.