LIVE: WHO chief slams Israel’s killing of 12 paramedics in Lebanon strike
UN’s World Health Organization chief said attacks on healthcare ‘becoming the new normal’, denounces Israel’s killing of Lebanese paramedics.
- The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has deplored the Israeli strike on a Lebanese civil defence centre where “at least 12 paramedics were killed”, saying such attacks “are becoming the new normal”.
- Lebanon’s Ministry of Health said that Israeli attacks killed 59 people and wounded another 182 across the country over the previous 24-hour reporting period.