Live updates,

LIVE: Israeli forces kill 43 in Gaza; Settlers raze West Bank’s Beit Furik

At least 10 Palestinians killed sheltering in a school in Gaza City while two more paramedics killed in Lebanon.

a woman wearing a dark red head scarf mourns as people try to comfort her
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.

Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaheena Rasheed
Published On 17 Nov 2024
  • Israel’s military continues to pound Gaza, killing at least 43 Palestinians on Saturday as Israeli settlers stormed the occupied West Bank village of Beit Furik and set fire to homes and vehicles.
  • Two more Lebanese paramedics were killed in an Israeli drone attack on southern Nabatieh as outrage pours in after at least 12 rescuers died in an air attack on a civil defence centre.