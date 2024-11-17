Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli forces kill 43 in Gaza; Settlers raze West Bank’s Beit Furik
At least 10 Palestinians killed sheltering in a school in Gaza City while two more paramedics killed in Lebanon.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel’s military continues to pound Gaza, killing at least 43 Palestinians on Saturday as Israeli settlers stormed the occupied West Bank village of Beit Furik and set fire to homes and vehicles.
- Two more Lebanese paramedics were killed in an Israeli drone attack on southern Nabatieh as outrage pours in after at least 12 rescuers died in an air attack on a civil defence centre.