Live: Israel pounds Beirut in ‘violent night’ of attacks on south suburbs

Israel’s military began its aerial assault on Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning, flattening six buildings in one neighbourhood and killing at least one person.

Smoke rises over Beirut's southern suburbs, after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 24 Oct 2024
  • Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least one person was killed and five wounded as Israel carried out at least 17 strikes on Beirut’s suburbs overnight.
  • Israel’s attack levelled six buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Laylaki in what Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Beirut described as a “very violent night” of strikes that began without warning.