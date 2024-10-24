Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel pounds Beirut in ‘violent night’ of attacks on south suburbs
Israel’s military began its aerial assault on Beirut’s southern suburbs without warning, flattening six buildings in one neighbourhood and killing at least one person.
- Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least one person was killed and five wounded as Israel carried out at least 17 strikes on Beirut’s suburbs overnight.
- Israel’s attack levelled six buildings in Beirut’s southern suburb of Laylaki in what Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Beirut described as a “very violent night” of strikes that began without warning.