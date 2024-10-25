Live updates,

Live: Israel accused of ‘massacre’ in north Gaza raid, strikes hit Beirut

Gaza authorities say Israel’s destruction of a dozen buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp has caused mass casualties.

Palestinians check the destroyed Maghazi Camp Services Club building following an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on October 24, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. - (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 25 Oct 2024
  • Gaza’s Civil Defence has warned of mass casualties after the Israeli military blew up a dozen residential buildings in northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp in an attack described as a “major massacre”.
  • Israeli tanks shelled Gaza’s besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital as machine-gun fire strafed the overwhelmed medical facility, severely damaging an intensive care unit.