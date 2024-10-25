Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel accused of ‘massacre’ in north Gaza raid, strikes hit Beirut
Gaza authorities say Israel’s destruction of a dozen buildings in the Jabalia refugee camp has caused mass casualties.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Gaza’s Civil Defence has warned of mass casualties after the Israeli military blew up a dozen residential buildings in northern Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp in an attack described as a “major massacre”.
- Israeli tanks shelled Gaza’s besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital as machine-gun fire strafed the overwhelmed medical facility, severely damaging an intensive care unit.