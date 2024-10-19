Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israeli attack kills at least 33 in north Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp
Authorities in Gaza say more than 20 women among 33 people killed in Israeli air strike on Jabalia refugee camp.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 33 Palestinians were killed and more than 80 injured in an Israeli strike on north Gaza’s Jabalia camp, which has been under siege by Israel’s military for more than two weeks.
- Dr Mohamad Salha, acting director of al-Awda Hospital, said his facility is overwhelmed treating about 70, mostly women and children, wounded in the latest deadly attack on Jabalia.