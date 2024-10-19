Live updates,

Live: Israeli attack kills at least 33 in north Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp

Authorities in Gaza say more than 20 women among 33 people killed in Israeli air strike on Jabalia refugee camp.

DEIR AL BALAH, GAZA - OCTOBER 18: A wounded Palestinian child is brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah after the Israeli army attacked Maghazi Refugee Camp, in Gaza Strip on October 18, 2024. Casualties, including children, and injuries were reported in the attack. Photojournalist:Ashraf Amra
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 19 Oct 2024
  • At least 33 Palestinians were killed and more than 80 injured in an Israeli strike on north Gaza’s Jabalia camp, which has been under siege by Israel’s military for more than two weeks.
  • Dr Mohamad Salha, acting director of al-Awda Hospital, said his facility is overwhelmed treating about 70, mostly women and children, wounded in the latest deadly attack on Jabalia.