LIVE: Huge Israeli attack kills more than 70 in north Gaza’s Beit Lahiya
Multiple air strikes on residential area in Beit Lahiya carried out amid punishing weeks-long Israeli military siege of northern Gaza.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- At least 73 people have been killed in an Israeli attack on north Gaza’s Beit Lahiya. Many people remain trapped under rubble and the death toll is expected to rise, Gaza’s Government Media Office says.
- Details of the attack are emerging amid a communications blackout in the north of the Gaza Strip where a 16-day Israeli military siege has cut off access to food, water, medicine and vital services.