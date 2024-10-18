Live updates,

Live: Israel says Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed, war on Gaza to continue

Israel says Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar slain in Gaza Strip as dozens of displaced Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the war-torn territory.

FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Yehiyeh Sinwar, a top Hamas official in Gaza attends a news conference in Gaza City. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, Sinwar, Hamas’ new leader in the Gaza Strip, said his group has restored relations with Iran after a five-year rift and is using its newfound financial and military aid to gear up for a new round of battle with Israel. (AP Photo/Adel Hana, File)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Alastair Mccready
Published On 18 Oct 2024
  • Israel claims its forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip. There has been no comment from Hamas on Sinwar, who succeeded Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh after his assassination by Israel in July.
  • At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza following the killing of at least 28 people, including children, in an Israeli attack on a UN shelter in northern Gaza’s Jabalia.