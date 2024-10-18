Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel says Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed, war on Gaza to continue
Israel says Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar slain in Gaza Strip as dozens of displaced Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on the war-torn territory.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israel claims its forces killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip. There has been no comment from Hamas on Sinwar, who succeeded Hamas’s Ismail Haniyeh after his assassination by Israel in July.
- At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza following the killing of at least 28 people, including children, in an Israeli attack on a UN shelter in northern Gaza’s Jabalia.