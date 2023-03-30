Live updates,

Donald Trump indictment live: Former president criminally charged

Trump, indicted over 2016 payment to adult film actress, denies wrongdoing in case set to inflame US political tensions.

Former President Donald Trump has denied wrongdoing in the case, which he says is politically motivated [File: Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo]
By Zaheena RasheedAli Harb and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 30 Mar 2023
  • Donald Trump has become the first former president of the United States to face criminal prosecution, but the charges have not been made public.
  • The indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan, New York, come after a years-long investigation into a payment made by Trump’s personal lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.