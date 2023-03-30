Live updatesLive updates,
Donald Trump indictment live: Former president criminally charged
Trump, indicted over 2016 payment to adult film actress, denies wrongdoing in case set to inflame US political tensions.
- Donald Trump has become the first former president of the United States to face criminal prosecution, but the charges have not been made public.
- The indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan, New York, come after a years-long investigation into a payment made by Trump’s personal lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.