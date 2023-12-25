Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: ‘Massacre’ in Gaza as 70 killed in Israeli strikes
Death toll climbs as at least 70 people have been killed in an Israeli air attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp.
- At least 70 Palestinians have been killed in an air attack on the Maghazi refugee camp, which a Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson describes as a “massacre”.
- Israeli army admits it is fighting a “complex and complicated war” with many soldiers killed. It says at least five dead captives’ bodies retrieved from a tunnel in northern Gaza.