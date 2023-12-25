Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: ‘Massacre’ in Gaza as 70 killed in Israeli strikes

Death toll climbs as at least 70 people have been killed in an Israeli air attack on the al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip are brought to the hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip
One of the Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip is brought to a hospital in Deir el-Balah on Sunday [Adel Hana/AP Photo]
By Ted Regencia and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 25 Dec 2023
  • At least 70 Palestinians have been killed in an air attack on the Maghazi refugee camp, which a Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson describes as a “massacre”.
  • Israeli army admits it is fighting a “complex and complicated war” with many soldiers killed. It says at least five dead captives’ bodies retrieved from a tunnel in northern Gaza.