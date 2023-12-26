Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: No end in sight to Israel’s war on Gaza

Israeli bombing reported to have killed Palestinians in Khan Younis, Bureij camp and other areas.

Relatives of the Palestinians died in Israeli attacks, mourn as they receive the dead bodies from the morgue of Nasser Hospital for burial in Khan Yunis
By Mersiha Gadzo and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 26 Dec 2023
  • Israeli bombing kills Palestinians overnight in Khan Younis, Bureij, Juhor ad-Dik and Nuseirat, according to the Palestinian state news agency Wafa.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says war will not stop and he is ready to encourage Palestinians in Gaza to leave the enclave, according to Israeli media outlets. Hamas has condemned the statement.