Israel-Hamas war live: No end in sight to Israel’s war on Gaza
Israeli bombing reported to have killed Palestinians in Khan Younis, Bureij camp and other areas.
- Israeli bombing kills Palestinians overnight in Khan Younis, Bureij, Juhor ad-Dik and Nuseirat, according to the Palestinian state news agency Wafa.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says war will not stop and he is ready to encourage Palestinians in Gaza to leave the enclave, according to Israeli media outlets. Hamas has condemned the statement.