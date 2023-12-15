Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Despite US pressure, Israel warns of ‘long war’
US administration pushing for changes in conduct of Gaza war to protect Palestinian civilians, but Israeli officials appears unreceptive.
- Palestinian telecommunications firms say services cut in Gaza once again due to Israeli attacks. Gaza’s government media office says communications blackout hampers rescue efforts.
- Israel concludes 60-hour raid in Jenin, killing 11 Palestinians; forces conducting more overnight raids across occupied West Bank.