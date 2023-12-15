Live updates,

Israel-Hamas war live: Despite US pressure, Israel warns of ‘long war’

US administration pushing for changes in conduct of Gaza war to protect Palestinian civilians, but Israeli officials appears unreceptive.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Sami Abu Tabak
By Virginia Pietromarchi and Federica Marsi
Published On 15 Dec 2023
  • Palestinian telecommunications firms say services cut in Gaza once again due to Israeli attacks. Gaza’s government media office says communications blackout hampers rescue efforts.
  • Israel concludes 60-hour raid in Jenin, killing 11 Palestinians; forces conducting more overnight raids across occupied West Bank.