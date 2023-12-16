Live updatesLive updates,
Israel-Hamas war live: Demands for justice after Israel kills journalist
Cameraman Samer Abudaqa left to bleed out after Israeli attack in Gaza’s Khan Younis, correspondent Wael Dahdouh injured
- The Palestinian representative to the UN says “enough is enough” after the killing of Samer Abudaqa on Friday. The Al Jazeera cameraman was left to bleed out after an Israeli attack in Gaza’s Khan Younis.
- The father of four is the 59th Palestinian journalist and media worker to be killed since October 7. Al Jazeera Media Network says it holds Israel “accountable” for the killing of Abudaqa, and urges the international community and the ICC to take action.