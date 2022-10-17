Live updatesLive updates,
Ukraine-Russia live news: One killed in Kyiv attack, says mayor
Blasts rock the Ukrainian capital’s central district a week after the same area was targeted by Russia.
- At least one woman has been killed in attacks on Ukraine’s capital on Monday, according to the mayor of Kyiv, while another person remains under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.
- The attacks, allegedly involving “kamikaze” drones, rocked Shevchenkivskyi, the same area targeted by Russia exactly a week ago, damaging residential buildings.