Live updates,

Ukraine-Russia live news: One killed in Kyiv attack, says mayor

Blasts rock the Ukrainian capital’s central district a week after the same area was targeted by Russia.

A man falls on the ground following a drone attack in Kyiv. [Yasuyoshi Chiba/ AFP]
By Edna Mohamed and Federica Marsi
Published On 17 Oct 2022
  • At least one woman has been killed in attacks on Ukraine’s capital on Monday, according to the mayor of Kyiv, while another person remains under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.
  • The attacks, allegedly involving “kamikaze” drones, rocked Shevchenkivskyi, the same area targeted by Russia exactly a week ago, damaging residential buildings.