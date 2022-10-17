Several blasts in Ukrainian capital after early morning air raids

Attacks come exactly a week after Russia bombarded Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles.

There have been several explosions in a central district of Ukraine’s capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The blasts hit the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital early on Monday, and damaged a number of residential buildings, Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging service.

“Rescuers are on the site,” Klitshchko said, adding that as a result of what he said was a drone attack, a fire also broke out in a non-residential building.

There was no immediate information on casualties.

Journalists from the AFP news agency reported two explosions, at about 6:35am and 6:45am (03:35 GMT and 03:45 GMT), shortly after the air raid sirens sounded. Witnesses told the Reuters news agency there were two blasts.

The Shevchenkivskyi area, a busy part of Kyiv with universities, student bars and restaurants, was hit by several missiles during the rush hour a week ago as part of a Russian bombardment of Ukraine’s major cities after an attack on the strategically important Kerch bridge that links Russia with the annexed territory of Crimea.

Those attacks were the most severe since Russia abandoned an attempt to capture the city in the early weeks of the war that started on February 24.

The latest raids come amid “fierce fighting” in the southern Kherson and eastern Donetsk regions.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while there had been no “significant changes” on the front line, the “key hotspots in Donbas are (neighboring towns) Soledar and Bakhmut, where very heavy fighting continues”.

He accused Russia of putting 2,000 “convicts” – some serving long sentences for serious crimes – on the battlefield.

“They are kept on the front not only with money but also with the promise of amnesty,” he said.