Deadly shooting hits Caribbean islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Four people were killed and four wounded near the capital of Kingstown on the islands, known as a tourism destination.

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Police in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines are searching for suspects after four people were shot dead and four others wounded near the capital, Kingstown, in an apparent act of gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the Green Hill community in Central Kingstown on Friday night, Acting Commissioner of Police Trevor Bailey said at a news conference on Saturday.

“Two bodies were met lying on the public road,” Bailey said. “The body of a female was discovered in a vehicle that was parked on the public road, and on an adjacent piece of land another body was discovered.”

A preliminary examination found all four victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Four other people were taken to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital with gunshot injuries. Two were treated and discharged, while two remained in hospital on Saturday.

Police said no arrests had been made and have not publicly established a motive for the killings.

“Unfortunately, we weren’t able to make any arrests in regards to last night’s shooting,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Brenton Smith told reporters. “And as soon as the intelligence and investigation is completed, you will know the motives.”

The killings come as authorities confront gang violence and retaliatory attacks involving rival groups. Police have recorded 37 homicides in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines so far this year.

“We have seen some retaliation … one group hitting back at another,” Bailey said. “We condemn it.”

The 32-island nation, known for its white sand beaches and clear waters, is a popular yachting destination for wealthy tourists. It has long relied on tourism as its main source of income.

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Authorities said they were stepping up their response following the violence, including increased patrols, searches and greater intelligence sharing among police units.

Bailey appealed particularly to young people to stay away from criminal groups and violence.

“I call upon the young people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to be model citizens, to desist from the path of crime and violence,” he said. “Violence has no part in our society.”