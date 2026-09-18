Germany receives first F-35 jet from US as NATO boosts military spending

Germany received the first of nearly three dozen F-35 stealth warplanes it ordered four years ago from Lockheed Martin.

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Germany has received its first F-35A Lightning II fighter jet, as the country accelerates a major military buildup and increases defence spending amid a broader push by European NATO members to strengthen their armed forces.

The delivery on Friday is part of Germany’s effort to fulfil NATO nuclear-sharing duties and modernise its military after decades of relatively low defence spending.

Lockheed Martin formally presented the aircraft to the German government during a ceremony at its production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, attended by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

“This is the beginning of a new era for the German Air Force: the new F-35A fighter jet is the world’s most advanced combat aircraft,” Pistorius said in a statement. “It is characterised by its stealth capabilities, close integration with other platforms, and exceptionally powerful sensor technology.”

Germany ordered 35 F-35As in 2022, the year Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. The aircraft are intended to replace Germany’s ageing Tornado fleet.

The Trump administration has long pressured Europe to spend more on defence, allowing Washington to focus on other challenges such as countering China.

European countries, including Germany, are ramping up military budgets as a result, agreeing in 2025 to Trump’s demand to devote five percent of GDP to security-related spending by 2035.