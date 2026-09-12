Passenger train derails in France, leaving 44 injured, 1 critical

French train derailment prompts emergency response, with 130 firefighters and five medical teams dispatched to the scene.

A passenger train derailed in northwestern France on Friday, injuring 44 people, one critically, local authorities said

The train, which was carrying 186 passengers, was travelling on Friday between the Normandy cities of Rouen and Caen when it derailed at about 7:45pm (17:45 GMT), French Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot said on X.

Local authorities said they had activated a mass-casualty response plan, deploying 130 firefighters, five medical teams and 80 vehicles to the scene.

Rouen prosecutor Sebastien Gallois said 44 people were injured, including an 18-year-old woman who was evacuated in “critical condition”.

According to the prefecture of Seine-Maritime, the young woman was evacuated by helicopter to Rouen University Hospital.

One passenger, Louis, 24, told local radio ICI Normandie: “Suddenly there were a few jolts, and then after about three seconds it got stronger and stronger.”

He added, “I couldn’t stay in my seat any more. The windows partially shattered, the stones from the track came into the carriage. It was really shocking. I’m still shaking.”

SNCF Reseau, which manages France’s rail network, said traffic on the line had been suspended and power to the tracks was cut to allow emergency services to operate.

“The priority is to care for the passengers and then to restore safe operating conditions,” the company said.

Gallois said tests for drugs and alcohol on the train driver had come back negative.

Rail authorities and police are investigating the cause of the derailment.