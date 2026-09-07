Trial opens in Paris over murder of Argentina rugby star Federico Aramburu

Two ⁠former members of a violent far-right group will face trial on murder and ​attempted murder charges.

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The trial over the murder of former Argentina rugby international ⁠Federico Aramburu opens in ⁠Paris on Monday, more than four years after he was shot dead in the French capital following an altercation near the Boulevard Saint-Germain.

Two ⁠former members of a violent far-right group will face trial on murder and attempted murder charges.

Loik Le Priol, 32, who investigators say fired the fatal shots, ⁠is charged with murder. His associate Romain Bouvier, 35, who prosecutors say also fired a weapon during the incident, is charged with attempted murder.

Both men are already serving prison sentences for aggravated assault in a separate case.

According to the investigation, Aramburu, 42, was having a late drink with friend and fellow former rugby player Shaun Hegarty on the terrace of the Mabillon cafe on March 19, 2022. Le Priol, Bouvier and Le Priol’s then girlfriend, Lyson Rochemir, 29, who is also on trial on an attempted murder charge, were at a nearby table.

Investigators say an altercation broke out between the two groups. CCTV ⁠footage reviewed during the investigation showed a confrontation involving Hegarty ⁠and Le Priol. The dispute escalated into a physical fight involving Aramburu, Hegarty, Le Priol and Bouvier before security staff intervened, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say the confrontation continued outside shortly afterwards. According to ⁠investigators, Bouvier, who had arrived in a car driven by Rochemir, fired shots at Aramburu before Le Priol opened fire. Aramburu ⁠died at the scene.

The three defendants fled, according to prosecutors. ⁠Rochemir was arrested in Paris later that day, and Bouvier a few days later in the Sarthe region. A third man, Antony Sorrentino, is also on trial, accused of helping Bouvier evade arrest. Le Priol was ‌arrested in Hungary while attempting to cross into Ukraine.

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The trial is expected to run until September 25, when the court is due to deliver its verdict. ‌Le ‌Priol, Bouvier and Rochemir all face life sentences.

Aramburu won 22 caps for Argentina and played for French clubs including Biarritz and Perpignan.

The trial has prompted calls for justice in Aramburu’s native Argentina, where he played for the national team, with members of the Pumas wearing black T-shirts bearing the words “Justice for Fede” ahead of a match on Saturday.

Former friends and teammates have remembered Aramburu as “always smiling” and a “true friend”, while his loved ones have urged against any attempt to minimise his death.

A campaign backed by his family, friends and the Argentinian rugby community aims to ensure “society remembers what is about to be tried: the murder of a 42-year-old man, father of three children, whose life was snatched away”.

The killing was “marked by violence, hatred and extremist intolerance”, they said.

The Argentine Rugby Union also issued a statement expressing “its support for the call for justice” for Aramburu.