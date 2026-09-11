Saudi Arabia says East-West pipeline hit by drones launched from Iraq

Saudi Arabia has expressed its “strongest condemnation” after its East-West oil pipeline was hit by drones launched from Iraq.

In a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, it said the pipeline was targeted in the Riyadh and Medina areas by “several drones originating from Iraq”, resulting in injuries and material damage.

It added, however, that it would not retaliate for now following a request from Baghdad, while reserving the ⁠right to take ⁠all necessary measures to protect its ⁠sovereignty, security ⁠and critical facilities.

“At the request of the Iraqi Prime Minister to allow the brotherly Iraqi government the opportunity to take the necessary measures to prevent attacks launched from Iraqi territory against the Kingdom and neighbouring countries, the Kingdom has chosen not to respond at this stage and to support the efforts of the Iraqi government,” said the statement posted on X.

Earlier, an official from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy also told the state news agency, SPA, that the pipeline had been temporarily shut.

“The pipeline was stopped as a precaution, and the attacks resulted in some injuries,” the official said.

Iraq ⁠welcomed ⁠Saudi Arabia’s decision to hold ⁠off on retaliation, and said it “appreciates” Riyadh’s response to its efforts to contain the situation.

Iraq “condemns” the attack and affirms its “rejection of any aggression that threatens the Kingdom’s security and stability or harms the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two countries,” said the statement issued by Sabah al-Numan, the spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of Iraq’s Armed Forces.

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“Iraq reiterates that its territory and airspace will not be used as a launching pad for aggression against any country,” it added.

It also said Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has directed the opening of an investigation into the attack and those responsible, adding that Iraq “will not tolerate any activity that jeopardises Iraq or its relations with brotherly and friendly countries”.

Satellite images from Copernicus Sentinel data taken on Thursday, seen by the AFP news agency, showed black smoke billowing near Medina, along the East-West pipeline route that carries Saudi oil to its Red Sea coast.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly used the route to bypass the Strait of Hormuz amid Iran’s ongoing closure of the strategic waterway.

But Yemen’s Houthis, who have targeted Saudi Arabia this week, seized control of the entire Red Sea coast and captured three strategic islands on Friday, cementing their hold on the shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia.