Can BRICS help reshape global order by strengthening emerging economies?

Leaders of BRICS member states are meeting at a summit in New Delhi, India.

The leaders of China, Russia and Iran are among those attending the 11-nation BRICS summit in New Delhi this weekend.

The meeting comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration has again jolted global trade with tariffs and other unpredictable moves, and as the US and Israel’s war with Iran – now in its seventh month – has disrupted energy supplies.

The conflict is a major test for the bloc’s cohesion, with Tehran calling for condemnation of Washington.

But BRICS also includes the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, two countries that have faced Iranian attacks.

So will the members agree on a shared stance on the war? And how far will they go in rebalancing the global economy by building the influence of the Global South?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Manish Chand – CEO of the Centre for Global India Insights, a think tank focused on international affairs and mapping India’s rise as a global player

David Monyae – Associate Professor of international relations at the University of Johannesburg

Mohammad Eslami – Iran affairs analyst; and former editor-in-chief of Khorasan Diplomatic Magazine