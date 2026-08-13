How to stay safe during an earthquake: A visual guide

Earthquakes can happen suddenly, but knowing what to do before, during and after one can reduce the risk of injury.

When an earthquake happens and the ground starts moving, what you do next can make a big difference to your safety.

This visual guide lays out five practical steps, from making your home more earthquake-safe and preparing an emergency survival kit to protecting yourself during the shaking and after it stops.

Is your home earthquake-safe?

Earthquake safety starts before the ground begins to move. Look around your home, workplace or school and identify things that could fall, break or become dangerous during strong shaking.

Secure tall furniture such as bookcases and cabinets to walls and place heavy or breakable objects on lower shelves. Secure televisions and other large objects that could fall.

Learn how to safely shut off gas, electricity and water, and know where the main controls are. Stay away from windows, glass and other objects that could fall.

Prepare an emergency survival kit

Having an emergency kit somewhere that is easy to reach is always a good idea. After an earthquake, power, water and communications may be disrupted. Having essential supplies ready means you do not have to search for them in the middle of an emergency.

Your emergency kit should include: Drinking water, non-perishable food, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a whistle and essential medicines.

Also include a power bank, copies of important documents, some cash and sturdy shoes to protect your feet from broken glass and debris.

What to do when the shaking starts

If you are indoors when the earthquake begins, stay inside and protect yourself until the shaking stops.

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The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that you should not run outside while the building is shaking. Falling glass, debris, and other objects can make the area especially dangerous, so you are less likely to be injured if you stay where you are.

Drop : Get down onto your hands and knees.

: Get down onto your hands and knees. Cover : Get under a sturdy table or desk and protect your head and neck. If there is no sturdy shelter nearby, move towards an interior wall while staying away from windows and other hazards.

: Get under a sturdy table or desk and protect your head and neck. If there is no sturdy shelter nearby, move towards an interior wall while staying away from windows and other hazards. Hold on: Hold on to your shelter until the shaking stops and be prepared to move with it.

The safest action depends on your surroundings

There is no single response that fits every situation. Your surroundings determine the hazards you need to avoid.

Indoors : Stay inside and Drop, Cover, Hold On.

: Stay inside and Drop, Cover, Hold On. In a store or office : Stay inside, move away from shelves and glass, and protect your head.

: Stay inside, move away from shelves and glass, and protect your head. At school : Follow instructions from teachers and staff, and protect your head under a sturdy desk or table.

: Follow instructions from teachers and staff, and protect your head under a sturdy desk or table. In a car : Pull over safely, away from bridges, power lines, trees and other hazards. Stay inside the vehicle until the shaking stops.

: Pull over safely, away from bridges, power lines, trees and other hazards. Stay inside the vehicle until the shaking stops. Outdoors : Move into an open area away from buildings, power lines, trees and anything that could fall.

: Move into an open area away from buildings, power lines, trees and anything that could fall. In a lift: Stay inside until the lift stops. Once it stops, exit if it is safe to do so.

After the shaking stops

First, check yourself and others for injuries. Then look for hazards around you.

The end of the shaking does not necessarily mean the danger is over. Aftershocks can follow, and earthquakes can leave behind fires, gas leaks, damaged buildings, broken glass and downed power lines.

If you suspect a gas leak because of a damaged pipe or the smell of gas, leave the area. Do not attempt to turn the gas back on yourself. If electrical wiring is damaged, avoid touching it and follow local guidance about shutting off power.

Be prepared for aftershocks. If shaking starts again, Drop, Cover and Hold On.

Use your phone carefully after an earthquake. Avoid unnecessary calls to prevent overloading phone networks. Use text messages or data services when possible, and keep your phone available for emergency communication and official updates. Save battery power by reducing screen brightness, closing unnecessary apps and using a power bank if available.

After an earthquake, stay alert, follow official information and help others when it is safe to do so. The right preparation and a calm response can make a critical difference.