South African protesters intimidate migrants as aid group issues warning

NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) warns of growing humanitarian needs as tens of thousands of African migrants displaced.

Anti-migrant protests are continuing across South Africa, with humanitarian groups and regional countries on alert as vigilantes search for undocumented migrants.

On Thursday, anti-migrant activists in Johannesburg went door-to-door in search of people living in the country without permission, handing those they found over to the police, according to Reuters journalists who saw what happened.

Anti-migrant demonstrators set an informal deadline for all undocumented migrants to leave the country by the end of last month, and have promised to hold weekly protests every Thursday until their demands are met.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest unemployment rates. Many anti-migrant protesters blame foreigners for the lack of jobs and rising crime rates.

The government has come under increasing criticism from African countries and human rights groups for failing to prevent the rise in xenophobic violence, which has killed several people.

Documented migrants also targeted

International medical NGO, Doctors Without Borders (known by its French initials, MSF), warned on Thursday of growing humanitarian needs and disruption to healthcare following the violence and displacement of “tens of thousands of people”.

MSF said it had launched an emergency response to assist those who have been unable to access medical care as a consequence of xenophobic violence and intimidation.

The NGO said that while the protesters claim to target only “undocumented” migrants, some of its patients reported that refugees, asylum seekers and documented migrants had also been targeted by anti-migrant groups.

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“We are deeply saddened to see people fleeing harassment and violence and we stand in solidarity with affected communities who have had their rights to health and dignity undermined,” said Claire Waterhouse, an MSF Emergency Coordinator.

“Our priority is to address disrupted access to healthcare for those most at risk, regardless of who they are or where they come from.”

A 49-year-old Malawian man living in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, told MSF that he was refused medical help after anti-migrant protesters came to his house during a door-to-door campaign, stealing all of his money, laptop and other valuable possessions, the NGO said.

“Blood was coming from in my mouth and out of my eyes. [Someone working at the clinic] said, ‘You are a foreigner, we can’t help you. You must go to your country. I don’t want foreigners here. If you sit here, I can call the people, and they will come here and beat you again’,” the man said, according to testimony cited by MSF.

In Johannesburg’s Alexandra township on Thursday, a Reuters reporter saw protesters breaking down doors and entering houses where they believed undocumented immigrants were hiding. They escorted the people to police vans ⁠⁠⁠⁠where they were taken away, including a woman and a small child from Malawi. Another man who was apprehended by the marchers told Reuters he was in the country legally.

In Soweto, south of Johannesburg, anti-migrant protesters marched through the township wielding sticks and flags, with plans to search for undocumented immigrants.

Another demonstration was held in the eastern city of Durban, around 600km (373 miles) from Johannesburg.

Tens of thousands of foreigners have returned to their home countries in recent weeks. Malawi says more than 38,000 of its citizens have returned, while over 60,000 Zimbabweans have followed suit. Hundreds of Nigerians have also been repatriated.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged public concerns over illegal immigration, but has warned protesters against taking the law into their own hands.