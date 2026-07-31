Nepal’s PM urges calm as three people killed after Hindu-Muslim unrest

Three dead in violence in Nepal, as authorities enforce curfews and pledge to restore ‘peace and unity’.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah has called for calm after clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups in the country’s south have left three people dead.

Shah, who has rarely appeared in public since taking office in March, broke that silence on Thursday with his first major address to the nation. He urged citizens to act responsibly and help “remove the clouds of unrest”.

The violence began Sunday in a village in Sunsari district, near the Indian border, after a dispute between some Hindus and Muslims over loud music and religious flags during a Hindu procession, officials said. Police opened fire to disperse the crowd, killing two men, according to police spokesman Abi Narayan Kafle. A third man died Thursday during a protest in nearby Siraha district, despite a curfew being in place.

Authorities have imposed curfews across Sunsari and neighbouring districts to prevent further clashes.

“I, on behalf of the government, sincerely appeal to the citizens, civil society, religious communities, all respected leaders, all political parties and responsible media, to exercise patience and restraint and maintain peace, harmony, brotherhood and national unity,” Shah said.

He promised a “completely fair and transparent” investigation, adding that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Police say they are working to restore order. “We have kept all police officials in the field on alert and are trying to protect public property and prevent any conflicting situation with minimal use of force,” Kafle told the AFP news agency.

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Hindus make up about 80 percent of Nepal’s population, but the country’s south has sizeable Muslim populations.