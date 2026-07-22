Rabat demands answers after Moroccan man dies during arrest in Italy

Italian Prime Minister Meloni says truth must be ‘pursued to the very end’ after death of Abderrahim Fakir in Bologna.

Morocco is demanding that Italian authorities explain the death of one of the kingdom’s nationals during his arrest in Bologna, an event that has led to massive protests in the northern Italian city.

Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that it has asked Italy to “fully clarify” the details of 42-year-old Abderrahim Fakir’s death and determine responsibility.

The ministry also called on Rome to take appropriate legal measures after Fakir was tackled to the ground by police and died.

Moreover, the Moroccan embassy in Italy said: “It is in the interest of everyone that full light be shed on this tragedy, by establishing the full circumstances of the events with rigour, impartiality and transparency.”

On the same day, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for the “truth right to the end” in a post on X, calling his death “unacceptable”.

“It is imperative that any potential responsibilities are thoroughly investigated with the utmost rigour. The truth must be pursued to the very end, without prejudice and without leniency for anyone,” she said.

“But nothing can justify violence against law enforcement. Those who chose to use this incident as a pretext to set the city ablaze, assault officers, and sow violence – also endangering the safety of innocent bystanders completely unrelated to the unrest – were not seeking the truth: they were seeking confrontation,” Meloni added.

Protests and clashes

On Monday, demonstrations erupted in Bologna as residents condemned the police’s actions, which had led to the death of Fakir on Sunday.

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According to Italian police, clashes between protesters and police forces broke out, leaving 54 officers injured. Italian news channel Sky TG24 reported that 11 protesters were also injured.

On the same day, prosecutors opened an inquiry into the death of Fakir, who had arrived in Italy at the age of five.

In a video taken by a resident, Fakir is seen calling for help as two policemen pressed him to the ground chest first for several minutes, leading to his death.

According to Italian media reports, police had been called to the scene by neighbours who had been concerned by Fakir’s erratic behaviour, with police officers having told the ambulance personnel that he was having a “psychiatric episode”.

Fakir’s niece said at a rally called by Bologna’s left-wing Mayor Matteo Lepore on Monday that they were calling for justice.

“We are not here to ask for hatred, we are not here to ask for revenge. We are here to ask for the truth,” said Yossra Fakir.

The incident has drawn parallels with United States police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, who died after an officer knelt on his neck, cutting off his air supply.