Another powerful 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Venezuela

Latest quake comes as rescuers still searching for survivors from twin 7.2 and 7.5 quakes on Wednesday.

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Another powerful earthquake has been detected off of the coast of Venezuela.

European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the 4.8 magnitude quake was detected at 3:20pm local (19:20 GMT) near northern Aragua state Venezuela.

There have been reports of several aftershocks and smaller quakes after Venezuela was hit by twin magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 quakes on Wednesday.

Rescuers were still racing to rescue possible survivors of those quakes, with at least 1,430 people confirmed dead. Another 51,000 have been reported missing.

Authorities have said finding survivors will become increasingly unlikely following the 72 hour mark from the twin earthquake.

The latest earthquake was located 70km (43.4 miles) west of Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. No damage related to that quake was immediately reported.

Wednesday’s earthquakes caused the most devastating damage in La Guaira state, with some neighborhoods in Caracas also hard it.

Residents, meanwhile, have complained of a lack of organisation in recovery efforts, with the situation made worse by mobile and internet outages in some areas.

On Saturday’s Venezuela’s government said 1,600 members of foreign rescue teams had arrived in the country.