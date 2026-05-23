France bans far-right Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over abuse of activists

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France would not tolerate its nationals being threatened or intimidated.

France ⁠has banned Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from its territory after footage of him taunting abducted flotilla activists earlier in the week triggered international condemnation.

“As from today, Itamar ⁠Ben-Gvir is banned ⁠from entering French territory,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X on Saturday.

“This decision follows his reprehensible actions towards French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla.”

Ben-Gvir had posted footage on a social media platform showing himself gloating as activists from the flotilla knelt on the floor, blindfolded, with their hands bound, at the Port of Ashdod.

Israeli naval forces had intercepted the flotilla’s vessels in international waters off the coast of Cyprus, illegally abducting about 430 participants this week. Hundreds were released and reported on Thursday.

The images of the activists being dragged across the floor prompted several countries – including Italy, France, the Netherlands, Canada, and Spain – to summon Israeli ambassadors, condemning the “unacceptable” treatment and violation of human dignity.

“We cannot tolerate French nationals being threatened, intimidated, or subjected to violence in this way, especially by a public official. I note that these actions have been condemned by a large number of Israeli governmental and political figures,” Barrot said.

“They follow a long series of shocking statements and actions, as well as incitement to hatred and violence against Palestinians. Like my Italian colleague, I call on the European Union to also impose sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir.”

Allegations of sexual abuse, rape

The organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement on Telegram on Friday that the freed activists had reported at least 15 cases of sexual abuse while in Israeli detention.

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The sexual abuse included “humiliating strip searches, sexual taunting, groping and pulling of genitals, and multiple accounts of rape”, the group said, with the worst occurring on a vessel converted into a makeshift prison.

“At least 12 sexual assaults have been documented on that vessel alone, including anal rape and forcible penetration by a handgun,” it added.

“We’re very concerned by these reports,” United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said when asked about the allegations at a regular briefing on Friday.

Israel’s prison service denied the allegations of abuse, and Al Jazeera was not able to independently verify any claims.

“The allegations raised are false and entirely without factual basis,” an Israeli prison service spokesperson said in a statement.

Sabrina Charik, ⁠who helped organise the return of 37 French citizens from the flotilla, told the Reuters news agency that five French participants had been hospitalised in ⁠Turkiye, some with broken ribs or fractured vertebrae. Some had made detailed accusations of sexual violence, including rape, she said.

Mistreatment allegations from activists who have been brought to Israel after Gaza-bound naval interceptions have been common. Organisers say they fear sanctions and false accusations of being linked to Hamas are being used to justify further crackdowns.