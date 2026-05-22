News|Government

Slovenia’s parliament approves right-wing Janez Jansa as prime minister

Approval of populist former leader is a shift for the EU country that was recently run by a liberal government.

Save

Right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) leader Janez Jansa (L) addresses the media after his investiture vote as Slovenia's Prime Minister at the National Assembly in Ljubljana on May 22, 2026.
Right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) leader Janez Jansa at the National Assembly in Ljubljana [AFP]
By Al Jazeera Staff, AFP and AP
Published On 22 May 2026

Slovenia’s parliament has voted to bring back right-wing politician Janez Jansa as prime minister, after his last stint in power ended in 2022.

Legislators in the 90-member assembly voted 51-36 for Jansa on Friday – marking a shift for the small European Union country recently run by a liberal government.

Recommended Stories

list of 3 itemsend of list

Jansa will need to return to parliament within the next 15 days for another vote to confirm his future Cabinet.

His appointment concludes a post-election stalemate after the vote two months ago ended in a tie when former liberal Prime Minister Robert Golob’s Freedom Movement was unable to create a parliamentary majority by only securing a thin margin.

On Thursday, Jansa and his populist Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) signed a coalition agreement with several centre-right groups to form a new government, which now holds 43 seats in the assembly.

It will be the fourth time 67-year-old Jansa has been in office.

He was the country’s leader from 2004 to 2008, 2012 to 2013 and 2020 to 2022.

In the March 22 elections, the SDS came second with 28 seats, behind Golob’s Freedom Movement, which secured 29 seats.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - JUNE 25: Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob during the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. This year's NATO summit, which brings together heads of state and government from across the military alliance, is being held in the Netherlands for the first time. Among other matters, members are to approve a new defense investment plan that raises target for defense spending to 5% of GDP. (Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
Former Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob during the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 [Pierre Crom/Getty Images]

The new coalition government is made up of the SDS, New Slovenia, Democrats, the Slovenian People’s Party and Focus. It also secured additional backing from the right-wing Resnica party, which will not formally join the government.

In a speech laying out the government’s future goals, Jansa listed the economy, the fight against corruption and red tape, and decentralisation.

Advertisement

He also promised to lower taxes for the rich and support private education and healthcare.

Earlier this month, Jansa told reporters that the coalition would ensure a “cheaper state but with better quality”.

Jansa is an admirer of US President Donald Trump and was also a close ally of Hungary’s former populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who was defeated in a landslide election last month.

The former PM is a supporter of Israel and was a staunch critic of the Golob government’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state in 2024.

During his last term in office, Jansa faced accusations of clamping down on democratic institutions and press freedoms, leading to protests then and scrutiny from the European Union.

Advertisement