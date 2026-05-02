At least six dead in heavy rains in northeast Brazil, thousands displaced

Studies show extreme rain has become more frequent in country, as Pernambuco and Paraiba states again battered.

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At least six people have died in heavy rains in northeastern Brazil, with thousands more displaced, according to authorities.

The deaths were reported in the Pernambuco and Paraiba states on Saturday, following two days of rain.

In Pernambuco, flooding and landslides were reported in Recife, the state capital. At least two people were confirmed killed in the city. Two others were killed in nearby Olinda.

About 1,500 were displaced by the storms.

In Paraiba, the state capital, Joao Pessoa and the city of Campina Grande were among the hardest hit. At least two people were confirmed killed in the state, with 1,500 displaced.

The ⁠National Center for Risk and ⁠Disaster Management said it issued 22 emergency alerts during the rain.

“Due to the impacts in Pernambuco and Paraiba and the ⁠weather forecast for the region, the operational level was raised to ⁠maximum alert,” it said.

The ministry reported that rain had eased on Saturday, but urged continued vigilance.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ‌said on X that he had spoken with local authorities to offer support.

“The government continues to monitor ‌the ‌situation to provide all necessary assistance,” he added.

A study released last year by the Brazilian Alliance for Ocean Culture found that rain disasters, including flooding and landslides, tripled in Brazil from 1991 to 2023.

In February, at least 64 people were killed in floods and landslides in Minas Gerais state.

In 2024, at least 183 people were killed in flooding in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

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In 2022, 233 people were killed in flooding in the city of Petropolis in southeastern Brazil.

Three months later, at least 130 people were killed in heavy rains in Recife.